Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of SPYI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.75. 576,673 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

