Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,862,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $989,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $70,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $111.09.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

