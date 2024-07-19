Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,272 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 417,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,333,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 109,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SVC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 3,142,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,179. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.28.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Report on SVC

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.