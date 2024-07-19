Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $187,264,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HP by 1,472.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HP by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 10,188.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,631 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. 1,949,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

