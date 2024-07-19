Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after buying an additional 596,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,725,079,000 after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,973. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $492.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.72.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

