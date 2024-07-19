Delta Investment Management LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. The stock has a market cap of $302.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

