Delta Investment Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $363.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.58.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

