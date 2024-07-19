Delta Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.99. 387,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

