Delta Investment Management LLC Has $21.23 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8,363.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,072. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.