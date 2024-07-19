Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 266.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 187.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

WMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,384,641. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.