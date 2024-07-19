Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 641 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 629,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,759,000 after acquiring an additional 194,952 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 339,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE GS traded down $15.97 on Thursday, reaching $486.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,377. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

