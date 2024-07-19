Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01), with a volume of 361513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Dekel Agri-Vision Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £6.22 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

