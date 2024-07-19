DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DeFi Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DeFi Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DeFi Technologies Competitors 1175 2544 3100 117 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 53.73%. Given DeFi Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DeFi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A -31.50% -1.18% DeFi Technologies Competitors -88.50% -5.19% -4.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million -$15.03 million -22.00 DeFi Technologies Competitors $6.88 billion $993.32 million -3.51

DeFi Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. DeFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DeFi Technologies peers beat DeFi Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.