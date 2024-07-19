Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,084,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.95 and a 200 day moving average of $384.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

