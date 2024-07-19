Decentraland Reaches Market Capitalization of $693.23 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $693.23 million and $45.75 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

