Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Sells $26,959.74 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $26,959.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daktronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 831.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

