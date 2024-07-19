Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 473,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,505,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. CIBC increased their target price on Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $17,217,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353,404 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 321,254 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 120,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 101,903 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

