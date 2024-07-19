Critical Survey: Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Lotus Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $176.19 billion 0.32 $4.35 billion $0.97 14.56 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.66 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -7.89

Volatility and Risk

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.21% 17.63% 2.83% Lotus Technology N/A N/A -41.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ford Motor and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 7 5 0 2.31 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ford Motor presently has a consensus target price of $14.18, suggesting a potential downside of 0.30%. Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Lotus Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

