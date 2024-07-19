Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $36.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

CRDO stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,143,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,015,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,344 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

