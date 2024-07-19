Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Crawford United Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.03%.

About Crawford United

(Get Free Report)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

See Also

