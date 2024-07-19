Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Crawford United Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.03%.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

