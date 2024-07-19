Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.05 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$0.37 to C$0.05 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$0.31.

CJR.B opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.57. The company has a market cap of C$21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

