Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $218,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

