Contrasting Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

NKGen Biotech and Invivyd are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Invivyd shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Invivyd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 357.56 -$82.94 million N/A N/A Invivyd N/A N/A -$198.64 million ($1.87) -0.65

Profitability

NKGen Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd.

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -243.41% Invivyd N/A -93.58% -79.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NKGen Biotech and Invivyd, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Invivyd 0 0 3 0 3.00

Invivyd has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 828.96%. Given Invivyd’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invivyd is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NKGen Biotech beats Invivyd on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

