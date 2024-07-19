Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.11. 2,135,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,548. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

