Condor Capital Management Has $271,000 Holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $9,118,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 726,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 419,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of CNDA remained flat at $10.52 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $10.90.

