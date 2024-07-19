Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.60

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 1401576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).
The stock has a market cap of £5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.58.
About Comptoir Group
Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.
