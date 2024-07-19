Comparing Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) and Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Haoxi Health Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 9.55% 37.86% 5.72% Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $14.69 billion 1.21 $1.39 billion $7.40 12.24 Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Omnicom Group and Haoxi Health Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Haoxi Health Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group and Haoxi Health Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus price target of $104.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Haoxi Health Technology.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Haoxi Health Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video platforms and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

