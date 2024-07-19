Comparing MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MariaDB has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -73.29% N/A -121.43% Leafly -16.20% N/A -28.74%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million 0.71 -$51.86 million ($0.59) -0.92 Leafly $42.25 million 0.12 -$9.50 million ($3.21) -0.66

This table compares MariaDB and Leafly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Leafly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leafly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MariaDB and Leafly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leafly has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. Given Leafly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than MariaDB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Leafly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leafly beats MariaDB on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

