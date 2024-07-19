Comparing Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Star Uranium & Metals N/A N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Star Uranium & Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Standard Lithium has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Liberty Star Uranium & Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and Standard Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Star Uranium & Metals N/A N/A N/A $0.00 64.74 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.23) -5.96

Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Star Uranium & Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 12,878.18 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone. The company was formerly known as Liberty Star Gold Corp. and changed its name to Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. in April 2007. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Standard Lithium



Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

