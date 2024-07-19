Comparing DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.83 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.48 DRDGOLD $309.85 million 2.76 $72.27 million N/A N/A

Profitability

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development.

This table compares Osisko Development and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.57%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Osisko Development on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

