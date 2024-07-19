Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 30,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,839. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

