Coin98 (C98) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Coin98 has a market cap of $135.07 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,222,106 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.