Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.15. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 28,719 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

