Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCA. Desjardins increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.83.

TSE CCA opened at C$62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.46. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$68.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

