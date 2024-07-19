CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNX. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

