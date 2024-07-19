Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 54,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,867. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

