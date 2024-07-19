Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.38. 985,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,479. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

