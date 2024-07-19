Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

IJR traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.48. 5,189,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,208. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $118.26.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

