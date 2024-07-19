Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IXN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.37. 282,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

