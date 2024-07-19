Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 28,763 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.70. 112,754 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

