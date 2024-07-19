Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $29.02 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $29,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMLF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. 192,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

