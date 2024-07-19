Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,017,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,859,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,078,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,549,000.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.45. 466,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $111.01.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

