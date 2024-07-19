CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
CK Asset Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.
About CK Asset
CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.
