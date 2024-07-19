Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 1,662,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

