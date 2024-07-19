Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Argus

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

C stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

