Citigroup Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $485.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $460.00 to $485.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $480.44.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $486.21 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $509.48. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.