Citigroup Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.54.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,339,000 after acquiring an additional 147,725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
