Citigroup Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $220.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $279.27 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.