Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35. Approximately 2,908,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,479,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.