Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 6.8%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.75 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). Approximately 4,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 773,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.47).

Circassia Group Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of £142.66 million and a PE ratio of 3,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.

About Circassia Group

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

